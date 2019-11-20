Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Fouls out in 18 minutes
Jackson had eight points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 114-95 loss to the Warriors.
Jackson fouled out and was held to single digits in scoring for the second time in the last three games. He's a poor rebounder for his position and gets his hands caught in the cookie jar far too often. Nevertheless, despite his weaknesses Jackson remains one of the more well-rounded young big men in the league. He'll look to bounce back during Saturday's matchup versus a Lakers team that limited him to seven points, six boards, one dime and one steal (to go along with five fouls) in 18 minutes back on Oct. 29.
