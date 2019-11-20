Play

Jackson had eight points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 114-95 loss to the Warriors.

Jackson fouled out and was held to single digits in scoring for the second time in the last three games. He's a poor rebounder for his position and gets his hands caught in the cookie jar far too often. Nevertheless, despite his weaknesses Jackson remains one of the more well-rounded young big men in the league. He'll look to bounce back during Saturday's matchup versus a Lakers team that limited him to seven points, six boards, one dime and one steal (to go along with five fouls) in 18 minutes back on Oct. 29.

More News
Our Latest Stories