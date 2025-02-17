Jackson will start for Kenny's Young Stars against Chuck's Global Stars in the first round of the NBA All-Star Game Tournament, Tim Reynolds of Associated Press reports.
It's the second time Jackson has been named an All-Star. He's averaging 23.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.3 steals over 29.8 minutes per game this season.
