Jackson finished Tuesday's 125-108 loss to Phoenix with six points (2-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, three blocks and two steals over 26 minutes.

Jackson came into the contest hitting 51.4 percent of his field-goal tries on the campaign, but that mark dropped to 49.2 percent after Tuesday's poor offensive showing. Of course, Jackson's value is about much more than offense, and his fantasy managers aren't likely to be entirely displeased given that the forward also pulled own eight rebounds, notched two steals and swatted three shots. He's now recorded multiple blocks in four straight games and is averaging an impressive 3.1 swats per contest on the campaign.