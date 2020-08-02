Jackson finished with 21 points (8-13 FG, 2-5 3PT, 3-3 FT, three rebounds, two steals and two blocks in Sunday's loss to the Spurs.

After going for 33 points in Friday's opener against Portland, Jackson came back down to earth Sunday, though he was still efficient in his 35 minutes of action. The second-year forward is a poor rebounder for his size, but he makes up for it with contributions in the defensive categories, and from beyond the arc.