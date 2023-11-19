Jackson finished with 27 points (7-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 11-12 FT), five rebounds, one block and one steal over 27 minutes during Saturday's 120-108 victory over the Spurs.

Jackson struggled from the field, but he still posted a solid stat line across the board. The numbers in categories such as blocks and rebounds were not on the same levels as in previous games, but he struggled on the glass while dealing with a physical frontcourt of Zach Collins and Victor Wembanyama. Jackson is expected to hold a prominent role for the shorthanded Grizzlies moving forward.