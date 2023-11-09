Jackson racked up 28 points (9-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 8-10 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 108-102 loss to the Heat.

Jackson reached the 20-point mark for the fifth time in eight games this season, and he's benefiting from a more significant responsibility on offense with Ja Morant suspended. The big man has surpassed the 25-point mark in his last three outings, and while his defensive numbers have been up to par with previous seasons, he remains a reliable two-way threat in a struggling Grizzlies team.