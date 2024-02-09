Jackson amassed 28 points (11-22 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-5 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one block across 32 minutes before fouling out of Thursday's 118-110 loss to the Bulls.

Jackson returned from a two-game absence Thursday and had another solid display, surpassing the 20-point mark for the sixth consecutive appearance. The star big man is averaging 24.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 blocks per game since the start of January.