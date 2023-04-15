Jackson (elbow) will play in Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round against the Lakers on Sunday.
Jackson, along with the rest of the Grizzlies' starting unit, sat out the regular-season finale but has been cleared for the team's playoff opener. Prior to his one-game absence, Jackson had recorded more than 30 points in three of his previous four appearances.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Out Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Doubtful for season finale•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Phenomenal season continues•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Drops season-high 40 points in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Heats up from three•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Off injury report•