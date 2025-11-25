default-cbs-image
Jackson (ankle) is available for Monday's game against the Nuggets, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Jackson will shed his questionable tag and return from a two-game absence due to a right ankle sprain. The 26-year-old forward's return will likely result in fewer minutes for Santi Aldama, John Konchar and Olivier-Maxence Prosper. Over his last five games, Jackson has averaged 19.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 29.6 minutes per contest.

