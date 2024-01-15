Jackson (knee) has been upgraded to available for Monday's game against the Warriors.
Jackson has missed two of the last three games due to injury, but he will suit up Monday night. He has also started every game he has played, so expect David Roddy to be moved back to the bench as a result of Jackson's return.
