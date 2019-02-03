Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Good to go Sunday
Jackson (quad) will play Sunday against New York, Omari Sankofa of The Athletic reports.
Jackson was held out of Friday's game with a minor quad issue, but the plan all along was for the rookie to get back on the floor Sunday, as he carried a probable tag into the day. Expect Jackson to start at his usual power forward spot, likely pushing JaMychal Green to the bench.
More News
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...