Jackson posted 20 points (8-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist and one block in 33 minutes during Monday's 117-103 loss to the Celtics.

Jackson was impressive on both ends of the court Monday, extending his streak of games with at least 20 points to three and also notching a season-high mark in the rebounding category. Jackson isn't an elite rebounder by any means, however, and this was just his fifth double-double of the campaign, and first since Jan. 20. Don't expect him to experience an uptick in that category ahead of the final weeks of the season, with the majority of Jackson's upside coming via his scoring and defensive numbers.