Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Grabs eight boards in loss
Jackson posted 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and two steals across 27 minutes in Saturday's 111-88 loss to the Lakers.
The Grizzlies have gotten their money's worth out of their 2018 first-round pick, and it's taken little effort for him to carve out a spot in the starting lineup. He's averaging 13.4 points and 4.4 rebounds over his first 24 games.
