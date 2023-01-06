Jackson registered 31 points (12-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal across 32 minutes during Thursday's 123-115 win over Orlando.

Jackson had the hot hand all night, going 6-of-7 from the field in each half for a total of 31 points, including 5-of-5 in the fourth quarter. The Memphis power forward was the second-leading scorer in the game behind only Ja Morant and also recorded game highs with 10 rebounds and three blocks. It marked Jackson's fourth double-double of the season and his fourth consecutive game with at least three blocks.