Memphis exercised Jackson's (knee) club option for the 2021-22 season Wednesday.

Jackson has been productive over his first two years in the NBA, so it's no surprise the Grizzlies want him under contract through at least the end of next season. The 21-year-old averaged 17.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.6 blocks in 28.5 minutes during the 2019-20 campaign, but he underwent surgery for a torn meniscus in August and will be sidelined for the start of the upcoming season.