Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Healthy line in exhibition win
Jackson totaled 19 points (6-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 5-9 FT), eight rebounds, a steal and a block across 20 minutes in Sunday's exhibition win over Maccabi Haifa.
Jackson, who missed the final 23 games of the 2018-19 season due to a bruised thigh, looked impressive in his return to the court Sunday. He led the Grizzlies in scoring, narrowly missing a double-double in just 20 minutes of play. The only blemish on an otherwise impressive state-line was Jackson's freethrow shooting. Jackson's 76.6 percent shooting from the charity stripe indicates that Sunday's 5-for-9 effort was likely an aberration.
