Jackson totaled 31 points (11-20 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block across 30 minutes during Sunday's 128-107 loss to Chicago.

Jackson led Memphis with 31 points, his fourth outing of the season with at least 30. Plus he set a season high with five made triples. It was a nice bounce-back performance after the 23-year-old scored just nine points Friday without making a three. Jackson only swatted one shot though, as it was just the 13th time in 60 games that he has not blocked multiple shots.