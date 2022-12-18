Jackson closed with 16 points (3-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-10 FT), eight rebounds and one assist across 28 minutes during Saturday's 115-109 loss to the Thunder.

Jackson only attempted two shots in the first half, knocking down one of them for three while also hitting both of his free-throw attempts. He went just 2-of-6 from the field in the second half but still added another 11 points thanks to 6-of-8 shooting from the foul line. Jackson grabbed eight boards in the contest for just the fourth time this season, though his 37.5 percent shooting from the field marked his second-worst shooting performance of the 2022-2023 campaign.