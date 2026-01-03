Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Hits for team-high 25 in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson closed with 25 points (12-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-5 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Friday's 128-121 loss to the Lakers.
The 25 points led the Grizzlies on the night, as Jackson produced more than 20 points for the seventh time in the last nine games. Over that stretch, the 26-year-old forward is averaging 23.1 points, 7.1 boards, 2.7 blocks, 2.2 assists, 2.0 threes and 1.2 steals while shooting 52.0 percent from the floor and 42.9 percent from beyond the arc.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Ties season high with 31 points•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Scores 24, swats five shots in win•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Three rejections against Jazz•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Scores 22 points in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Double-doubles with three swats•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Logs season-high 31 points•