Jackson closed with 25 points (12-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-5 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Friday's 128-121 loss to the Lakers.

The 25 points led the Grizzlies on the night, as Jackson produced more than 20 points for the seventh time in the last nine games. Over that stretch, the 26-year-old forward is averaging 23.1 points, 7.1 boards, 2.7 blocks, 2.2 assists, 2.0 threes and 1.2 steals while shooting 52.0 percent from the floor and 42.9 percent from beyond the arc.