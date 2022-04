Jackson finished with 16 points (5-12 FG, 4-7 3PT, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, one block and one steal in the 124-96 win over Minnesota on Tuesday.

Jackson recorded his second-highest three-point total of the season to help Memphis even the series. While his numbers haven't been off the charts, the fourth-year forward remains a defensive force for one of the league's best young teams.