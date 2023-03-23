Jackson produced 37 points (14-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 130-125 win over the Rockets.

Jackson's stepped up big time while Morant missed time due to suspension, and his play was vital to the Grizzlies' success over that nine game run. Over that stretch Jackson averaged 22.7 points per game, up from his season long average of 17.7. He didn't miss a beat with Morant's return to the court, scoring a season-high 37 points in Wednesday's win over Houston. The Rockets are a favorable matchup for Jackson, and he will face them again Friday.