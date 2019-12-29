Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr.: Another 20 point effort
Jackson managed 20 points (6-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block in 30 minutes during Saturday's 119-110 loss to Denver.
Jackson scored a team-high 20 points as the Grizzlies fell short in a loss to the Nuggets. Despite ongoing foul issues, Jackson has been a top-30 player over the past month. He has scored at least 20 points in four of his last five games, playing at least 30 minutes in all five. His foul concerns have lessened over that period and that is the key to his fantasy value moving forward. He is only scratching the surface and could be a first-round player at some point in the next few years.
