Jackson Jr. had 18 points (4-11 FG, 2-5 3PT, 8-10 FT), five rebounds, four blocks, three steals and two assists in 31 minutes during Saturday's 119-115 win over the Kings.

Fresh off a 24-point performance, Jackson Jr. produced another strong performance where he filled the stat sheet admirably. The power forward is having a strong season and he has been a monster defensively of late, averaging a combined 3.2 blocks/steals per game over his last five outings.