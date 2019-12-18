Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr.: Drills five threes Monday
Jackson finished with 15 points (5-14 FG, 5-11 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Monday's 118-111 victory over the Heat.
Jackson's December heater continued Monday. For the month, he's averaging 22.0 points on 49.3 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from three, plus 4.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 blocks across 29.0 minutes. After seeing his rookie season cut short to 58 games, it's encouraging that Jackson has been able to develop well despite having played only 72 games as a pro.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr.: Extends impressive scoring streak•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Puts up 16 points in win•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Pours in game-high 26 points•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Drops 31 in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Scores 28 in Monday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Bounces back with 20-point effort•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...