Jackson finished with 15 points (5-14 FG, 5-11 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Monday's 118-111 victory over the Heat.

Jackson's December heater continued Monday. For the month, he's averaging 22.0 points on 49.3 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from three, plus 4.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 blocks across 29.0 minutes. After seeing his rookie season cut short to 58 games, it's encouraging that Jackson has been able to develop well despite having played only 72 games as a pro.