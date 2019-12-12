Jackson Jr. had 24 points (10-18 FG, 3-7 3PT, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one block in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 115-108 win at Phoenix.

Jackson Jr. is currently going through his hottest stretch of the season, as he has topped the 20-point mark in three of his last five games, while scoring in double digits in each of his last six appearances. The second-year forward is averaging 20.7 points per game over that six-game stretch, and he should remain one of Memphis' top scoring threats Friday at home against the Bucks.