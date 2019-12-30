Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr.: Grabs career-high 12 boards
Jackson collected 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 12 rebounds and two blocks in 25 minutes during Sunday's 117-104 win over the Hornets.
Jackson hauled in a career high in rebounding despite his modest minute total while posting his first double-double since Oct. 25. He continues to provide lackluster contributions in the board department more often than not, as that along with avoiding fouls have been his most glaring weaknesses. With that being said, the 20-year-old sophomore big man has flashed two-way star potential and boasts a bright future so long as he continues to improve in those areas.
