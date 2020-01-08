Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr.: Impresses defensively
Jackson had 21 points (7-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 119-112 win over Minnesota.
Jackson has been one of Memphis' top performers over his last 10 outings -- he's averaging 19.6 points on 50.4 percent shooting from the field while adding 5.8 rebounds and 2.2 blocks over that span. The 2018 lottery pick is starting to demonstrate the sort of high-end fantasy potential he flashed as a rookie, and coach Taylor Jenkins' willingness to allow Jackson to play through foul trouble has allowed his production to skyrocket.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr.: Produces good all-around game•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr.: Nearly perfect from field•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr.: Grabs career-high 12 boards•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr.: Another 20-point effort•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr.: Scores 20 to go with full line•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr.: Sharp from deep•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...