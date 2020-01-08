Jackson had 21 points (7-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 119-112 win over Minnesota.

Jackson has been one of Memphis' top performers over his last 10 outings -- he's averaging 19.6 points on 50.4 percent shooting from the field while adding 5.8 rebounds and 2.2 blocks over that span. The 2018 lottery pick is starting to demonstrate the sort of high-end fantasy potential he flashed as a rookie, and coach Taylor Jenkins' willingness to allow Jackson to play through foul trouble has allowed his production to skyrocket.