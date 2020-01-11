Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr.: Leads team to victory
Jackson scored 24 points (8-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and added three rebounds in 25 minutes during Friday's 134-121 win over the Spurs.
Jackson paced the team in scoring and must love the number 24, as it's the fifth time this season he's banked exactly that many. On the season, the 20-year-old is averaging 18.0 points and 4.9 boards across 38 games.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr.: Impresses defensively•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr.: Produces good all-around game•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr.: Nearly perfect from field•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr.: Grabs career-high 12 boards•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr.: Another 20-point effort•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr.: Scores 20 to go with full line•
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.