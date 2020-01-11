Jackson scored 24 points (8-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and added three rebounds in 25 minutes during Friday's 134-121 win over the Spurs.

Jackson paced the team in scoring and must love the number 24, as it's the fifth time this season he's banked exactly that many. On the season, the 20-year-old is averaging 18.0 points and 4.9 boards across 38 games.