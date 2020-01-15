Jackson supplied 15 points (6-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three steals, two blocks, two rebounds and an assist during the Grizzlies' 121-110 victory against the Rockets on Tuesday night. He fouled out after 30 minutes of action.

Jackson struggled with his shot but racked up defensive stats to help mitigate the inefficiency. The second-year player has seen a bump in almost all major categories while evolving into one of the premier three-point shooters in the league (41.8 percent). He is averaging just under 21 points, along with six rebounds and two blocks per game in the month of January.