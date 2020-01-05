Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr.: Nearly perfect from field
Jackson Jr. had 24 points (9-10 FG, 3-4 3PT, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and four blocks in 34 minutes during Saturday's 140-114 win at the Clippers.
Jackson Jr. missed just one field goal in the entire game, and he has been on a tear over his last eight games -- he is averaging 20.0 points per game while shooting 51.7 percent from the field over that span. He is one of Memphis' main scoring threat on a nightly basis, but this rise on the efficiency department should boost his value ahead of a tough road matchup at Phoenix on Sunday.
