Jackson scored a team-high 24 points (9-19 FG. 4-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding three rebounds, two blocks and an assist in 34 minutes during Friday's 114-107 loss to the Cavaliers.

One game after failing to drain multiple three-pointers for the first time in December, Jackson was back at it from beyond the arc. The second-year forward is averaging 21.0 points, 4.0 boards, 3.2 threes, 1.6 assists and 1.5 blocks through 11 games on the month as he starts to meet the expectations that came with being the fourth overall pick in the 2018 draft.