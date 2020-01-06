Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr.: Produces good all-around game
Jackson Jr. recorded 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists, three blocked shots and a steal across 31 minutes in Sunday's 121-114 win over the Suns.
What started as a rebuilding year is now an exciting storyline in the Western Conference, and Jackson is a vital piece of the puzzle. Now in his second year, Jackson, Dillon Brooks and Ja Moeanr represent the nucleus of young talent on the team, and after two critical wins against the Clippers and the Suns, the league is taking notice.
