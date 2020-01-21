Jackson Jr. had 19 points (7-15 FG, 3-8 3PT, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 30 minutes during Monday's 126-116 loss against the Pelicans.

Jackson has scored 15 or more points in all but one of his January outings thus far, and he bounced back nicely from a 10-point outing last week -- despite ending with five fouls for the third time in his last five appearances. An excessive amount of fouls might be Jackson's lone issue so far in 2020 -- he is averaging 4.4 fouls per game while scoring 18.6 points per game on 51.2 percent shooting during the first month of 2020.