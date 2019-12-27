Jackson produced 20 points (9-19 FG, 2-9 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals in 35 minutes during Thursday's 110-97 win over the Thunder.

Jackson didn't haul in many boards as per usual but turned in an extremely well-rounded stat line nonetheless. He has scored at least 20 in three of the last four games while mostly staying out of foul trouble during this recent stretch, and fantasy owners will be hoping both of those trends continue going forward.