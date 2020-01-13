Jackson provided 21 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 28 minutes during Sunday's 122-102 win over the Warriors.

Jackson has scored at least 20 in eight of the last 12 games, this after doing so only 10 times through his first 27 appearances this season. While his rebounding numbers continue to leave plenty to be desired, he possesses elite defensive potential and continues to showcase solid improvement here in his sophomore campaign.