Jackson Jr. had 22 points (8-14 FG, 6-9 3PT, 0-4 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes during Monday's 145-115 loss against the Spurs.

Jackson Jr. has been one of Memphis' most reliable scoring assets for the Grizzlies, as he has scored 15 or more points in 11 of his last 12 games. He has been particularly sharp from deep of late, making 49.2 percent of his field goal attempts during the last seven contests.