Jackson recorded 21 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 134-95 win over Golden State.

The Grizzlies clearly weren't ready to see their season come to an end Wednesday, building a 52-point lead after three quarters despite the absence of Ja Morant (knee). Jackson was one of three Memphis players who tied for the team lead with 21 points, and the power forward nailed four three-pointers on six attempts. Jackson also swatted two shots in the game, marking the eighth time in 11 playoff contests that he has finished with multiple blocks. He'll likely need to put up another big performance if Memphis is to stave off elimination again in Game 6 on Friday.