Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Leads the team with 18 points in overtime victory
Jackson produced 18 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-8 FT), six rebounds, and one assist in 24 minutes during Saturday's 109-104 preseason victory over Indiana.
Jackson continued his solid preseason scoring a team-high 18 points Saturday. It appears likely that he will be coming off the bench to begin the season but this should do nothing to dampen the spirits of his prospective owners. Strangely, he has failed to record a single blocked shot during his time on the floor so far but these are likely coming. His ceiling could be somewhat capped to start the season as he brought off the bench but this could change at any time depending on how he looks early on.
