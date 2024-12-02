Jackson registered 25 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, three blocks and two steals over 29 minutes during Sunday's 136-121 win over Indiana.

Jackson did a little bit of everything for Memphis in a high-scoring victory, leading all players in scoring, rebounds, blocks and steals while coming up two boards shy of a double-double. Jackson tied a season high mark in rebounds while posting his seventh game with at least 25 points.