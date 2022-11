Jackson closed Friday's 121-110 win over Oklahoma City with 25 points (7-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 12 rebounds, three blocks and two steals in 25 minutes.

Jackson posted his first double-double of the year in his second appearance for Memphis, leading the team in scoring and rebounding. Jackson set a new season high in both categories after making his season debut Tuesday against New Orleans.