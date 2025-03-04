Jackson sustained an apparent left ankle injury in the first quarter of Monday's game against the Hawks and limped to the locker room, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.

Jackson went to contest a shot and landed on an opposing player's foot before limping back to the locker room. The big man struggled to get off the court, and if he remains sidelined for the remainder of the game, Brandon Clarke, GG Jackson and Jay Huff are candidates for a bump in minutes.