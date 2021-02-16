The Grizzlies are optimistic that Jackson (knee) will be ready to make his season debut sometime after the All-Star break, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. "I think there's optimism, there's hope that we will see him...sometime after the second half of the season," Wojnarowski said in his televised appearance. "That midseason break of March 5 to March 10. Sometime after that."

Memphis has been tight-lipped about Jackson's potential return date while the third-year big man continues to recover from August surgery to repair a torn left meniscus. While Wojnarowski's report provides some level of clarity about when Jackson might play again, the news still probably registers as a disappointment for fantasy managers who had already been stashing the 21-year-old for the first two months of the season, hoping that his return was imminent. Wojnarowski noted that Jackson is back on the court and ramping up his activity, which at least suggests he's been able to steer clear of a major setback in the recovery process.