Jackson is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game versus the Bucks due to right quadriceps tendon soreness.
Jackson is expected to sit out the second leg of Memphis' back-to-back Thursday due to a quadriceps injury. If Trey Jemison remains in the G League, the Grizzlies will be left very short-handed at center against Milwaukee.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Top scorer in 20-point outing•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Nears 30 points in balanced game•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Goes for 28 points in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Good to go Thursday•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Expected to be available Thursday•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Questionable for Thursday•