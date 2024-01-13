Jackson is listed as doubtful for Saturday's game versus the Knicks due to a right knee contusion.
Jackson continues to deal with a nagging knee injury and will likely sit out the second leg of Memphis' back-to-back Saturday. David Roddy, Vince Williams and Ziaire Williams are candidates to receive increased minutes if Jackson is officially ruled out.
