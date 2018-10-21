Jackson is expected to enter the starting lineup at power forward Monday against the Jazz after JaMychal Green suffered a broken jaw in Friday's 131-117 win over the Hawks that will likely sideline him for 4-to-6 weeks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Green required surgery to address the injury and isn't expected to be cleared for contact until late November, paving the way for the No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 draft to crack the starting ranks. Even while playing behind Green off the bench through the first two games, Jackson had produced in impressive fashion, averaging 17.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals, 1.5 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 three-pointer in 26.5 minutes per contest. The expected move into the starting five will likely be accompanied by an uptick in playing time, enhancing his already-rising fantasy stock. Jackson is worth rostering in just about every format.