Jackson is expected to play Sunday against the Kings, Evan Barnes of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Jackson logged 17 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, six blocks and three steals across 30 minutes during Saturday's 116-101 win over the Pelicans, and he has been looking good since missing the opening 14 contests of the season while rehabbing from a foot injury. If he ends up playing, then it'd be the first time Jackson plays on a back-to-back in quite a while.