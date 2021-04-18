Jackson (knee) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Nuggets.

While Jackson almost certainly won't play, the move from "out" to "doubtful" represents a significant step in the right direction for the third-year big man. Jackson is yet to play this season as he works back from a torn meniscus. The recovery process is taking much, much longer than initially expected, but it looks as though Jackson will have a good chance to make his debut within the next week or two.