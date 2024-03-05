Jackson (quadriceps) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.

Jackson has a chance to return Wednesday following a three-game absence due to right quad tendinitis, which also caused him to miss Memphis' final contest before the All-Star break. Between those two absences, Jackson appeared in three straight games, averaging 25.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 2.3 assists in 33.3 minutes during that stretch. If Jackson remains out Wednesday, Santi Aldama, Vince Williams and GG Jackson would be candidates for increased usage.