Jackson closed with 31 points (13-18 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists, five blocks and two steals over 33 minutes during Monday's 121-103 victory over the Clippers.

Fantasy managers have patiently waited for Jackson to explode, and he paid off with his best scoring total of the season versus the Clippers. Rebound totals have been disappointing for Jackson, who hasn't recorded a double-digit result in the category this season, but the scoring production was encouraging after a four-game run where he averaged only 9.5 points per game.