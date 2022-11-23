Jackson totaled 22 points (8-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three rebounds, one assist, five blocks and two steals across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 113-109 loss to the Kings.

Jackson received a night off Sunday after playing in his first two contests of the season, and he continues to show no signs of rust. He's scored 20-plus points in two of his first three games and has contributed on both ends of the court, racking up four steals and an eye-popping 13 blocks.